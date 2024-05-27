EQS-News: MeVis Medical Solutions AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

MeVis publishes figures for the first half of fiscal year 2023/2024

Bremen, May 27, 2024 - MeVis Medical Solutions AG [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], a leading medical imaging software company, today announced its results for the first half of fiscal year 2023/2024, reporting period October 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. In the first half of the year, the company's revenue amounted to € 8,774 k (previous year: € 8,472 k). Of this figure, 27 % (previous year: 26 %) is attributable to the sale of licenses, 35 % (previous year: 35 %) to maintenance revenue and 38 % (previous year: 39 %) to other revenue, which includes services for and recharges to affiliated companies and the parent company. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose from € 1,893 k to € 2,735 k, which corresponds to an EBIT margin of 24 %, mainly due to the lower expenses from currency translation compared to the previous year. Income from loans of financial assets amounted to € 643 k (previous year: € 624 k) and is attributable to interest income from the loan granted to Varex Imaging Deutschland AG. This results in earnings before taxes (EBT) of € 2,735 k (previous year: € 1,893 k). Income taxes of € 74 k (previous year: € 64 k) were incurred in the past half year, therefore, taking into account the expenses from the profit to be transferred to Varex Imaging Deutschland AG in the amount of € 2,661 k (previous year: € 1,829 k), net income for the year amounted to € 0 k (previous year: € 0 k). At this point in time, we are sticking to our forecast: for the 2023/2024 financial year, sales are now expected to increase slightly year-on-year to between € 18.0 m and € 18.5 m. In addition to the slight increase in sales with the customer Hologic, sales in the lung and liver area are also expected to increase slightly. We expect a slight decline in the area of development services. For earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), we expect stability in the range of € 4.5 m to € 5.0 m. The forecast slight growth in sales and the simultaneous increase in personnel costs and other operating expenses are key drivers for the EBIT outlook. As in the past reporting period, the Executive Board will regularly review its expectations in the course of fiscal 2022/2023 on the basis of current business performance.

