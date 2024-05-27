ZEAL Network SE Mourns The Death Of Frank Strauß

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Hamburg, 27 May 2024. ZEAL Network SE mourns the loss of its Supervisory Board member Frank Strauß, who passed away last week at the age of 54. Strauß has been a member of the Supervisory Board of ZEAL Network SE for four years.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely death of Frank Strauß," says Peter Steiner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ZEAL. "With his decades of management experience and his high level of commitment, he was a highly valued colleague, not only on the Supervisory Board. Our thoughts are with his wife, his children and his family."

"Frank Strauß has made a significant contribution to ZEAL's success over the past four years in his role as a member of the Supervisory Board," said Helmut Becker, CEO of ZEAL. "His advice, his ideas and his commitment will be missed by us, but also by me personally. We are very grateful for his work and pay tribute to him. Our deepest condolences go to his family."

Frank Strauß has been a member of the Supervisory Board of ZEAL Network SE since June 2020. He was also a member of the supervisory and advisory boards of various companies and institutions and was involved as a business angel in FinTech companies. Previously, Frank Strauß worked for Deutsche Bank AG for almost 30 years, most recently as a member of the Management Board responsible for the global business with private and corporate clients.

