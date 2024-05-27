EQS-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Change in ZEAL Supervisory Board chair announced for the 2025 Annual General Meeting

27.05.2024 / 17:46 CET/CEST

Change in ZEAL Supervisory Board chair announced for the 2025 Annual General Meeting Peter Steiner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ZEAL Network SE, will step down from his position at the end of the 2025 Annual General Meeting

Hamburg, 27 May 2024. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ZEAL Network SE, Peter Steiner, has informed the company's Management Board and Supervisory Board that he will step down from his position as a member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the end of the 2025 Annual General Meeting in view of his then twelve-year term of office. Peter Steiner, a self-employed auditor, has been a member of the ZEAL Supervisory Board since June 2013, initially as Chairman of the Audit Committee and since 2017 as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, with the exception of 2019, when he was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Lotto24 AG, which was previously acquired by ZEAL Network SE. Peter Steiner is also Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wienerberger AG, Vienna, and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Clariant AG, Basel. He was confirmed as a member of the Supervisory Board for a further four years by the Annual General Meeting of ZEAL Network SE in 2022. As part of a selection process, the Executive Committee of the Supervisory Board will identify suitable candidates to succeed both Frank Strauß, who passed away unexpectedly last week, and Peter Steiner. On this basis, the Supervisory Board will submit corresponding election proposals to the 2025 Annual General Meeting and take the necessary steps to fill the position of Frank Strauß on an interim basis beforehand.



About ZEAL ZEAL Network is an e-commerce group of companies based in Hamburg and the market leader for online lotteries in Germany. Founded in 1999, we brought lotteries to the internet. Today, the ZEAL group now has around one million active customers and more than 200 employees at three locations. ZEAL allows the participation in state-licensed lotteries via the LOTTO24 and Tipp24 brands and also offers its own lottery products. ZEAL also owns the brands ZEAL Instant Games, ZEAL Ventures and ZEAL Iberia. In 2024, the ZEAL Group celebrates its 25th anniversary. Since our foundation, growth, innovation and success are at the heart of what we do.

