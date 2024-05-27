               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
5/27/2024 2:18:24 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Annual Report for the 2023 financial year published
27.05.2024 / 18:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today, CHAPTERS Group AG published its Annual Report for the 2023 financial year.

The entire Annual Report 2023 is available at the following Website:

Annual Report 2023


