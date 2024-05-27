|
EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Report
Annual Report for the 2023 financial year published
27.05.2024 / 18:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Today, CHAPTERS Group AG published its Annual Report for the 2023 financial year.
The entire Annual Report 2023 is available at the following Website:
Annual Report 2023
27.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| CHAPTERS Group AG
|
| Falkenried 29
|
| 20251 Hamburg
|
| Germany
| Phone:
| + 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
| Fax:
| + 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
| WKN:
| 661830, A254TL
| Listed:
| Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1911813
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN27052024004691010666ID1108262306
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.