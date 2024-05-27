Venturi Partners Planning USD 75-100 Mn Fund For Indian Consumer-Focused Growth Companies

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 27 (KNN) Singapore's Venturi Partners is evaluating the launch of a USD 75-100 million fund dedicated to Indian consumer-focused growth companies, according to Managing Director Rishika Chandan.

The India-focused fund would cater to family offices seeking exposure to later-stage consumer plays, a segment underserved by existing early-stage funds in the market.

"Indian families desire access to this compelling growth stage, but funds become too large for their needs," explained Chandan.

"Our planned alternate investment fund (AIF) will allow families to invest alongside us through a construct mirroring our USD 180 million flagship Asia fund's 1:1 co-investment model," she added.

Venturi's current Asia fund has deployed around 60-65 per cent in Indian investments like Livspace, Country Delight, and K12 Techno.

The firm aims for a concentrated portfolio across Asia of 8-10 companies per fund, typically writing equity checks of USD 25-50 million. It anticipates launching a new USD 250-300 million Asia fund next year.

India remains a core focus given consumers' 60 per cent share of GDP and robust demographics.

"Shifting consumption patterns from rising incomes herald new product opportunities across premium food, health, elderly care, and pet care verticals," noted Chandan.

She also highlighted, "While still early for some themes, we see compelling prospects in India's booming consumer market."

Venturi's deliberate strategy targets premium growth sectors catalysed by India's burgeoning middle class and evolving consumer preferences.

The planned AIF structure enables valued family office partners to gain optionality in an undersupplied segment.

