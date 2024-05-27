Revolutionizing Used Car Leasing: Frost & Sullivan Think Tanks

(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Are you unlocking growth and innovation in the Used Car Leasing ecosystem?

Even as the automotive industry at large struggled with supply chain issues caused by the pandemic and a global chip shortage, the used car leasing domain witnessed a dramatic transformation, fueled by increased consumer interest. This shift is largely driven by two primary factors: a growing appetite for cost-efficient automotive solutions, such as flexible leasing options; and fierce competition between established leasing companies and new entrants. This competitive environment is spurring innovation, resulting in more accessible and environmentally friendly options like electric vehicle (EV) leasing.

Remarketing Used Cars: Independent leasing companies are now directly marketing off-lease vehicles to end users. This shift has given rise to an ecosystem that includes company-owned, privately-owned, off-lease, and dealership-leased vehicles. In this context, remarketing strategies that focus on flexible leasing and subscription models present unique growth opportunities for both established and emerging players.

Harnessing Competitive Strategies: In the realm of used car leasing, industry participants are employing a range of competitive strategies, with a primary focus on delivering innovative solutions like vehicle subscription and car-sharing. Moreover, they are improving customer support by introducing services such as guaranteed replacement vehicles.

