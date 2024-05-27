RS Metrics Is Recognized As A Google Cloud Ready - Sustainability Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bob Herz, member of the board of directors of Fannie Mae and Morgan StanleyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RS Metrics, the leading provider of asset-level environmental, climate, and physical risk data and AI solutions, recently achieved another milestone by becoming a Google Cloud Ready-Sustainability partner . As part of the program, RS Metrics has joined a select group of about 30 other businesses, including companies like CARTO and Deloitte Consulting, recognized for their sharp focus on practical metrics-focused solutions for pursuing ESG goals and quantifying environmental impact.What will RS Metrics' unique contribution to the program be? Its ESGSignals® product will lead with a combination of an asset-level approach and a strong emphasis on biodiversity and nature-related data. Its independent, verifiable, and objective data provides an overview of company assets by considering the influence of the surrounding area and other factors that may affect its sustainability performance. To ensure high-quality biodiversity information for ESGSignals®, RS Metrics has partnered with the Integrated Biodiversity Assessment Tool (IBAT), a leading resource for authoritative biodiversity data, and is on the technical advisory board of Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures, a standard-setting disclosure organization that created the LEAP process, which ESGSignals® aligns with."ESGSignals® asset-level data provides a unified view of environmental, climate, and physical risk to the risk, compliance audit, and legal functions,” said Bob Herz, a member of the board of directors of Fannie Mae and Morgan Stanley.“ESG reporting and data management software needs to be able to aggregate sustainability-related data from all departments to break down information silos and enable communication with capital market stakeholders."This prestigious designation is the culmination of years of data science innovation at RS Metrics aimed at quantifying a diversity of relevant metrics. Instead of focusing on just a few indications, RS Metrics provides over 100+ environmental, climate, and physical metrics.“At RS Metrics, we are dedicated to empowering businesses with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of climate risk and biodiversity,” said Rashmi Bomiriya, PhD, who is the COO and Chief Data Scientist at RS Metrics as well as a Managing Director of RS Metrics Asia.“Our expanded partnership with Google Cloud Ready for Sustainability exemplifies our commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technology to enhance our ESGSignals® and AssetTracker products and broaden our impact. This collaboration is a milestone in our journey to redefine sustainability metrics and advance global resilience against environmental challenges.”For corporates and financial clients looking to implement ESGSignals® into their data processes, the product can currently be deployed as a framework, app, or data. The Analysis Ready Data (ARD) can also be easily explored in configurable Looker Studio dashboards with a variety of metrics to choose from depending on industry scope, location, and company preference.About RS MetricsFounded in 2010, RS Metrics brings global geospatial datasets together at the asset level to provide fundamental insights, trends, and predictive signals for businesses and investors in ESG, climate and physical risk, industrials, and commercial real estate. RS Metrics' proprietary, patented technology platform leverages advanced computer vision and machine learning, and a scaled QC workflow to generate accurate, predictive, and consumable information.

