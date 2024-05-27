Sex Scandal: Prajwal Free To Say Anything, But Must Face The Law, Says Shivakumar

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 27 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said that JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna, the prime accused in the sex video scandal, was free to say anything he wanted but must face the law of the land once he returned.

Shivakumar's statement came to a query at a press meet at the Congress office here on Prajwal Revanna's allegation, in a video statement released earlier in the day, that the case was a conspiracy by the Congress.

"I don't have much information on Prajwal Revanna's video, but I learnt it from the media. No matter what he says, he doesn't have a choice but to present himself before the SIT for investigation. The law will take its course in the case. (Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi has spoken about Prajwal based on media reports, there is nothing wrong with it. Time will answer Prajwal's allegation on Rahul Gandhi," he said.

In his first appearance after the alleged sex video scandal came to light, Prajwal Revanna, in a video on social media, said that he would appear before the SIT for questioning on May 31. Denying the allegations against him, he termed them "part of a political conspiracy".

Asked about preparations for the Legislative Council elections, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, said: "Our government is working for the graduates, teachers, and the welfare of everyone in the state. I appeal to all to support the Congress in the upcoming election. We have instructed MLAs, ministers and party leaders to work hard to elect our candidates."