Nitish Kumar Express Grief Over Death Of Bihar Natives In Goa Road Accident

Panaji, May 27 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over the death of four persons from his state, who met with an accident in Goa.

“Deeply saddened over their death, who were from East Champaran district of Bihar and died in a road accident in Goa. Wishing speedy recovery of the injured persons,” Nitish Kumar said on 'X'.

Four Bihar labourers were killed and four others injured after a bus rammed into their hutments along the roadside at Verna Industrial estate in the coastal state on Saturday.

These workers, all natives of Bihar, were engaged in the construction work of pavement in the industrial estate and were provided accommodation along roadside hutment allegedly by their contractor.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that all the accused persons, including contractors, in the road accident that claimed four lives, will be prosecuted.

CM Sawant said: "The accident at Verna Industrial estate causing death and injuries is unfortunate. The procedure has been started to prosecute the driver of the bus who drove under the influence of alcohol, along with the contractor and subcontractors who accommodated the labourers dangerously in the huts at the spot. All accused are being charged for causing injuries and death. Government shall also blacklist the contractors and subcontractors. No one shall be spared."