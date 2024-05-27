Rajasthan: Transgender Community Included In OBC Category, First Certificate Issued

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 27 (IANS) The first Other Backward Class (OBC) certificate was issued to a transgender in Jaipur on Monday after the Rajasthan transgender community was included in the list of Other Backward Classes.
Sub Divisional Officer, Jaipur Rajesh Jakhar handed over the certificate to Noor Shekhawat.
Noor (30) was the first person in Rajasthan to have been issued a birth certificate with gender as transgender on it.
Jakhar said that the Rajasthan government has included transgenders at number 92 in the Other Backward Class category following which people of the transgender community can get their backward class certificate made as per the rules.
