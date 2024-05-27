The 7Th Digital China Summit Begins In Fuzhou

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Fuzhou, China – The 7th Digital China Summit kicked off on May 24 in Fuzhou, Fujian Province.

This year's summit is the first Digital China Summit held following the optimization and adjustment of the national data work system. The theme is“Unleash the Value of Data Elements and Develop New Quality Productive Forces”, with a focus on three main areas. First, the summit aims to maximize the amplification, superposition, and multiplication effects of data as a new type of production factor. Second, it seeks to strengthen the two foundations of digital infrastructure and data resource systems to enhance high-level support for digitization. Finally, the summit emphasizes using the latest generation of digital technology to empower economic and social development.







The summit will feature a variety of events, including an opening ceremony, main forum, sub-forums, the Digital China Innovation Competition, and an on-site experience area. In addition, there will be a series of special events, such as the Industry Ecological Conference,“Minjiang River Night Talks”, and“Blessed Fuzhou – Dialogue on the Future”. The summit will also include professional working meetings, like“Data Night”, the Academician and Expert Forum, and the Fujian Digital Economy Cooperation and Innovation Development Conference.







Placing a greater emphasis on digital experiences, this year's summit has created an on-site experience area for visitors. The area spans 56,000 square meters and will feature over 350 exhibitors showcasing the latest digital advancements in various fields. Visitors can also experience firsthand the achievements of digital science and technology. Furthermore, Hebei, Jiangsu, Shandong, and Guangdong provinces will participate as guest provinces to share their experiences in building digital provinces.

The summit aims to bring digital benefits closer to the people through innovative digital events, creating digital neighborhoods, and enriching digital culture and tourism. By doing so, the summit hopes to make digital benefits more visible, tangible, and accessible to all.