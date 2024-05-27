Qatar Chamber Explores Co-Operation Links With Latin American Countries

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber held a meeting on Monday with the ambassadors of Peru, Haiti, Uruguay, Argentina, Guatemala, Mexico, Costa Rica, Salvador, and Brazil.

The meeting was led by Qatar Chamber first vice-chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari, in the presence of the chamber's board members and acting general manager, as well as several Qatari businessmen.

During the meeting, the different parties discussed the investment climates and opportunities in Qatar and Latin American countries. They also explored ways to strengthen cooperation between businessmen from all sides, aiming to boost mutual investments and trade exchange.

Speaking at the meeting, al-Kuwari highlighted the significant growth in relations between Qatar and Latin American countries. He pointed to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's visits to several Latin American countries, emphasising their contribution to developing these ties and opening new markets for Qatari products.

Al-Kuwari further underscored the chamber's role in encouraging Qatari businessmen to explore the abundant investment opportunities in Latin American countries. He reiterated the chamber's commitment to providing support and facilitating entry for Latin companies seeking to enter the Qatari market.

“Trade volume between Qatar and Latin American countries has grown to QR3.6bn last year,” he added.

In turn, the Latin American ambassadors expressed their countries' strong interest in fostering economic and commercial co-operation with Qatar, highlighting their desire to attract Qatari investments in various sectors.

The ambassadors commended Qatar's remarkable development across various sectors, highlighting numerous potential areas for collaboration between Qatari and Latin American businesses. These sectors include energy, tourism, hospitality, food security, infrastructure, and renewable energy, among many others. They also invited Qatari investors to visit their countries to learn about the investment opportunities and incentives offered to foreign investors.

During the meeting Qatar Chamber board members Ali al-Misnad, Naser al-Haider, and Abdulrahman al-Ansari reviewed the investment opportunities and incentives provided by Qatar for foreign investors, noting that Qatar is a global hub for investment and business.

They also expressed the strong desire of Qatari businessmen to invest in Latin American countries and strengthen cooperation with their Latin counterparts across various sectors.

