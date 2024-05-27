Arab League To Present Crime Of Shelling UNRWA-Run Camp In Rafah To International Courts

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The League of Arab States asserted that it would present the crime of bombing the UNRWA-run camp in Rafah city on Sunday to international courts.

Unfortunately, the series of Israeli war crimes are still ongoing against the Palestinians through pummeling UNRWA-run camp in Rafah yesterday. This new crime will be presented to the international courts to augment the evidence that already exists so that those responsible for these crimes be effectively prosecuted by the international justice, said Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul-Gheit in a statement.

On Sunday, at least 40 Palestinians were martyred and others wounded due to the Israeli bombing of the displaced camp that has been recently established near UNRWA-run warehouses northwest of Rafah.

