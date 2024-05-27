Sofidel America Wins Silver Stevie® Award For Nicky Brand Sustainable Packaging

(MENAFN- 3BL) Sofidel America, a leading global provider of paper products, is thrilled to announce that its esteemed brand, Nicky, has been honored with the Silver Stevie® Award for Products in the Area of Sustainability & Climate Protection at the 2024 Stevie® Awards.

The Stevie® Awards, renowned for celebrating excellence in business, attracted nominations from diverse industries worldwide. Nicky's recognition underscores its commitment to sustainability and innovation in paper packaging.

Nicky's Silver Stevie® Achievement:

Nicky, a brand under the Sofidel America umbrella, has been recognized for its range of sustainable products, particularly its innovative paper packaging solutions. By prioritizing sustainability throughout its production processes, Nicky offers eco-friendly products that not only meet consumer demands but also minimize environmental impact.

Key features of Nicky's sustainable packaging solutions include:

Recyclable Material: Nicky utilizes recyclable materials in its packaging, ensuring that its products can be disposed of responsibly and contribute to circular economy initiatives.Reduced Environmental Footprint: Through innovative design and manufacturing processes, Nicky's packaging solutions minimize resource consumption and waste generation, furthering the company's commitment to environmental stewardship.Renewable Resources: Nicky sources materials from sustainable forestry practices, prioritizing renewable resources to mitigate the impact on ecosystems and biodiversity.

This award highlights Nicky's dedication to pioneering sustainable practices in the tissue industry, contributing to a greener, more sustainable future. Sofidel America is proud to celebrate Nicky's achievement, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and climate protection.

About The Sofidel Group

The Sofidel Group, a privately held company, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has subsidiaries in 13 countries – Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,800 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact, the Sofidel Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is committed to promoting sustainable development. For more information, visit .