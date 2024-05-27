'Dhadak 2': Karan Johar Shares First Look; Tripti Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi To Star In Sequel - WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karan Johar has announced 'Dhadak 2,' starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi. This spiritual sequel to the 2018 film 'Dhadak,' which introduced Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, will be directed by Shazia Iqbal and released on November 22, 2024. The movie, produced by Zee Studios, Dharma Productions, and Cloud 9 Pictures, aims to challenge societal norms and class barriers through an unconventional love story.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, known for his breakout role in the 2019 film 'Gully Boy,' has garnered acclaim for his performances in 'Gehraiyaan' and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' the latter of which delves into the impact of social media on relationships. This film, directed by Arjun Varain Singh and produced by Zoya and Farhan Akhtar, premiered on Netflix on December 26, 2023.

Tripti Dimri upcoming movies

Triptii Dimri is reportedly set to feature in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' alongside Allu Arjun in a dance number, although official confirmation is pending. Additionally, she will appear in 'Bad Newz' with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. Directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar, 'Bad Newz' is scheduled for release on July 19, 2024.

Karan Johar shared the news of 'Dhadak 2' on Instagram, with Dimri and Chaturvedi also announcing it on their social media. The film promises to explore deep-seated societal issues through its narrative of love and class conflict.