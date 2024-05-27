Cinnamon to Parsley: 7 herbs and spices that are good for eyesight

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover the power of herbs and spices for vibrant eyesight! Explore the benefits of turmeric, saffron, bilberry, and more in maintaining optimal eye health. Enhance your vision naturally with these nutrient-rich ingredients

Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help protect against age-related macular degeneration

Studies suggest that saffron may improve visual acuity and sensitivity to light due to its antioxidant properties

Rich in anthocyanins, bilberry is known to support eye health by improving blood circulation to the eyes and protecting against oxidative stress

Rosemary contains carnosic acid, which has been shown to protect retinal cells from damage caused by UV light exposure

This herb is known for its ability to improve blood flow, including to the eyes. It contains flavonoids and terpenoids that help protect the retina from damage

Cinnamon is rich in antioxidants, such as polyphenols, which help fight oxidative stress and inflammation in the body, potentially benefiting eye health as well

High in vitamins A and C, parsley supports overall eye health and may help protect against age-related vision problems