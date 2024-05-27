Pune Porsche Crash: Teen Driver's Father Accused Of Forgery, Conspiracy, And Evidence Destruction

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent development, the father of a 17-year-old driver, who killed two 24-year-old engineers in a Porsche crash, is facing new legal trouble after the Pune Crime Branch has taken him into custody. New charges of forgery, criminal conspiracy, and destruction of evidence have been added against him.

The Pune Crime Branch framed these charges after arresting two doctors, Dr. Ajay Tawade and Dr. Hari Harnor of Sassoon Hospital, for allegedly manipulating the blood test report of the minor, Vedant Aggarwal.

According to Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, the samples sent for forensic tests were not from the juvenile accused, indicating that the samples had been replaced.

The Pune Porsche crash case has been controversial from the start, with accusations of preferential treatment and underworld connections tied to the accused's family. The minor, allegedly driving the Porsche under the influence of alcohol, was initially granted bail but later remanded to an observation home until June 5 following public outcry.

In addition to the minor's father, real estate developer Vishal Aggarwal, his grandfather has also been arrested in connection with the case. They face allegations of attempting to bribe and coerce the family's driver into taking the blame for the accident.

