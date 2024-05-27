Row After AAP's Balkar Singh Accused Of Forcing Job-Seeking Woman To Undress, Masturbates On Video Call |WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a deeply disturbing turn of events, Punjab Minister Balkar Singh has come under intense scrutiny following serious allegations of sexual misconduct. Tajinder Bagga, the National Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to reveal the shocking incident, demanding immediate action against the minister.

According to Bagga's post, a 21-year-old woman approached Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Balkar Singh seeking employment. Instead of offering assistance, Balkar Singh allegedly coerced her into making video calls, during which he forced her to undress and allegedly masturbated. Bagga's post included a video that purportedly captures part of this disturbing exchange, which has since gone viral, provoking widespread outrage and condemnation.

Also read:

Satish Acharya's caricature 'insulting' Lord Ram, PM Modi sparks outrage; netizens demand cartoonist's arrest

The video and allegations have sent shockwaves through the political landscape, leading to a chorus of demands for accountability and justice. In his post, Bagga directly addressed Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister of Punjab, urging them to take immediate action by dismissing Balkar Singh from his ministerial position.

"A 21 year old sister comes to Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab Minister Balkar Singh and says that she is in great need of a job. Balkar asks her to make video calls, forces her to take off her clothes and masturbates. I demand Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann immediately dismisses Balkar," wrote Bagga in a post on X along with a video appeal.

The video, which has circulated widely, has intensified the public's demand for a thorough investigation. Many have expressed their anger and disappointment over the incident, calling for stringent measures to ensure justice for the young woman and to address the broader issue of sexual harassment.

"Characterless AAP. AAP = Anti Aurat Party. After Lal Chand Kataruchak now Balkar Singh, AAP MLA whose video of masturbating with a 21-year girl is viral. Even Congress is attacking AAP but remains silent on Swati Maliwal Will Kejriwal & Mann sack Balkar Singh? Will Kejriwal open his mouth on Swati Maliwal?" wrote BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla on X in response to Bagga's claim.

Here's a look at some of the reactions to Bagga's claim on X:

Bagga's revelation comes amidst the ongoing political storm around AAP MP Swati Maliwal's

allegations of assault at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence by long-term aide Bibhav Kumar.

On Monday, the former chief of

Delhi Commission for Women told a Delhi court that bail relief to Bibhav Kumar

would put her and her family in danger.

Maliwal has alleged that Bibhav Kumar assaulted her at the Chief Minister's residence on May 13. Initially, the AAP stated that Kejriwal's aide had "misbehaved" with Maliwal and would face action. However, the party later claimed that she was part of a BJP conspiracy against the Delhi CM.

Also read:

'Ramayana, Mahabharata, Quran, Bible will end, but my story won't': Mamata Banerjee shocker sparks row (WATCH)