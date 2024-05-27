BSF Soldier Succumbs To Heat Stroke Amid Scorching Temperatures In Jaisalmer

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Intense heat stroke across the country has caused one Border Security Force (BSF) soldier dead, who was posted on the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. A resident of West Bengal's Saru village in Jalpaiguri district and deployed in the 173rd Corps, Constable Ajay Kumar was posted at the border post, Bhanu.

"Due to the scorching heat there, his health deteriorated. He died while he was being treated on Sunday night," sources said.

Jhelum river rescue: Quick-thinking locals save 7-year-old boy from drowning (WATCH)

After post-mortem, the body will be airlifted to Jalpaiguri on Monday.

It must be noted that the mercury across north India has soared, especially Rajasthan. The temperature at the India-Pakistan border near Phalodi has crossed 50 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this was the highest temperature recorded in the country since June 1, 2019. Churu district also logged a scorching 50.8 degrees Celsius.

It must be noted that the experts believe that extreme heat is expected to affect parts of Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra till May 30.

The IMD has already issued a 'red' warning for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Bihar: Stage caves in as Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi arrive to address INDIA bloc rally in Paliganj (WATCH)

West Bengal's Cooch Behar (40.5 degrees), Assam's Silchar (40), and Lumding (43), and Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar (40.5) and Pasighat (39.6) recorded their all-time high temperatures.



As per the official data, at least 17 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh recorded maximum temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius.