God Cursed Tejashwi Yadav For Eating Fish In Navratri: Samrat Choudhary

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, May 27 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday said that God has "cursed" Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav for eating fish during the month of Navratri.

“Tejashwi Yadav ate fish in Navratri while sitting in the helicopter. God has cursed him for this act. Lalu Prasad Yadav had also invited Rahul Gandhi in the month of Sawan, cooked mutton and served him. Do we eat non-vegetarian foods in the month of Sawan?” Bihar Deputy Chief Minister said while addressing a rally in Babuganj High School in Rohtas district.

He said that for the next one and a half years, the double-engine government will be in Bihar.“Sand mafia, liquor mafia and land mafia should either leave Bihar or be ready to face the consequences,” he said.

Samrat Choudhary also taunted veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, saying that she never allowed former PM Manmohan Singh to express himself in a way which is befitting for a Prime Minister

“Pakistan's army used to come and behead the Indian army. In today's India, even if a small bomb is thrown from Pakistan, we respond befittingly,” he said.