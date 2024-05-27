3 Injured In Mysterious Explosion In J&K's Samba

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, May 27 (IANS) Three people were injured in a mysterious explosion in J&K's Samba district on Monday evening, officials said.
The incident occurred in the Madana area of Veerpur in Samba.
"The injured persons have been shifted to hospital and the area has been cordoned off to find out the exact nature of the explosion," an official said.
MENAFN27052024000231011071ID1108262117
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.