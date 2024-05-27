Deetken Insight Introduces AI Consulting Services In Partnership With Cypress AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Deetken Insight, a leading provider of strategic advisory services to public and private sector organizations, today announced it has expanded its IT consulting capabilities with the introduction of AI consulting services for companies. The new AI consulting services are being offered in collaboration with Cypress AI, a Los Angeles-based company and pioneer in artificial intelligence technologies.In the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, many organizations face the challenge of identifying business problems for generative AI and maximizing its potential to drive growth and innovation. Failure to adopt AI risks getting left behind, while improper implementation of AI solutions invites biases, privacy breaches, security vulnerabilities, operational disruptions, and legal challenges that can jeopardize trust, efficiency, and long-term success.To address these challenges and facilitate the seamless integration of AI into business operations, Deetken Insight and Cypress AI have joined forces to provide private and public sector organizations with expert guidance on how to unlock the transformative power of AI.Deetken Insight's AI Consulting Services Include:1 Readiness Assessment and Discovery: Experts in organizational evaluation and design, Deetken Insight can assess an organization's readiness for AI adoption, analyze available data assets and identify specific use cases where AI can deliver value. Our comprehensive evaluations often involve meticulous audits, gap analyses and risk assessments.2 Strategy and Roadmap Development: Based on the outcome of an AI readiness assessment, Deetken Insight can develop bespoke AI strategies aligned to an organization's overarching business objectives. These strategies prioritize AI use cases, clear objectives and outline a roadmap for implementation.3 Implementation Support: Cypress AI's experts can develop custom AI solutions tailored to an organization's needs, leveraging Microsoft tools like Power Apps and Copilot for automation. Cypress AI is proficient in developing specialized databases, retrieval tools and semantic algorithms using state-of-the-art language models, such as Mistral, Meta, OpenAI, Anthropic and Cohere, as well as deployment of on-premise solutions and cloud platforms like Groq, Amazon Bedrock and Microsoft Azure. Cypress AI can oversee the implementation and deployment of AI solutions into an organization's existing business processes and workflows, ensuring a seamless integration and minimal downtime.4 Training and Change Management Support: Cypress AI designs and delivers customized AI training programs tailored to an organization's workforce. Concurrently, Deetken Insight provides critical change management support throughout the technological transition. Deetken Insight's team of Prosci® change management certified experts have a combined 30 years of experience in guiding complex IT transitions and transformations.5 Policy Development and Risk Assessment: Cypress AI establishes ethical AI principles and guidelines to govern the responsible use of AI technologies within an organization. Deetken Insight and Cypress AI collaborate to conduct rigorous AI risk assessments that proactively identify risks and mitigate risks early in the implementation process, minimizing potential setbacks and maximizing the likelihood of6 Optimization: Deetken Insight and Cypress AI provide continuous monitoring and optimization to maximize the return on AI investments, adapt to evolving business needs and capitalize on emerging technological advancements.“We are proud to partner with Cypress AI to deliver tailored AI consulting services to government and private sector organizations,” said André Powell, Partner at Deetken Insight.“Deetken Insight has been providing IT consulting and strategic advisory services to clients for more than 20 years, specializing in developing high-level technology roadmaps, business strategies and governance models, as well as leading and supporting major IT procurements, service improvements and investments. Our collaboration with Cypress AI enriches our robust IT consulting services, enabling our clients to harness the full potential of AI for their organizations.”“We are excited to collaborate with Deetken Insight to deliver AI consulting services to Canadian public and private sector organizations," said Callam Ingram, Co-Founder of Cypress AI.“Deetken Insight's expertise in IT consulting, strategy development and change management support combined with Cypress AI's advanced AI capabilities provides a powerful, end-to-end solution for companies seeking to leverage AI for innovation and growth. We look forward to helping businesses thrive in the new age of AI.”For further insights into Deetken Insight's AI consulting services and how they can propel your organization's AI journey, please visit or contact us directly at +1 (604) 731-4424.About Deetken InsightDeetken Insight is a management consulting firm headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. We focus on solving complex and sensitive business problems using a small-team approach, analytical techniques, and an emphasis on providing customized solutions that deliver lasting value for our clients. Our team comprises highly skilled individuals with advanced degrees in economics, computer science, math, engineering, finance, and business. We bring our passion for problem solving to all our clients who include the federal government, provincial ministries, Crown corporations and other broader public sector entities, and private sector companies. For more about Deetken Insight, visit .

