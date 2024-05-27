WITH TEMPS HEADING INTO THE UPPER 80S, TREASURE VALLEY RESIDENTS ARE ENJOYING COOL CINEMA EXPERIENCES AT NO COST

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Now, thanks to Funfull, Treasure Valley area families can enjoy a movie theater experience each week at no ticket cost.

- Vishal Patel, CEOBOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Summer is almost here, and temperatures in and around Treasure Valley are expected to soon soar into the high 80s. Many families will turn to a time-honored tradition and seek air-conditioned fun in front of a big screen. Now, thanks to Funfull, Treasure Valley area families can enjoy a movie theater experience each week at no ticket cost.On May 1, Funfull, the rapidly growing provider of an affordable membership program for family entertainment, began offering members in Idaho's Treasure Valley area the chance to enjoy a movie theater experience every five days at no ticket cost.Funfull has moved Cinemark Majestic Cinemas, Regal Edwards Boise, and Regal Edwards Nampa Spectrum theaters in the Treasure Valley area to its“Unlimited” (free with membership) category. As a result, for a limited time, Funfull members can enjoy a movie on a big screen in air-conditioned comfort every five days without paying for tickets online or inside theaters.Speaking of keeping cool as temperatures rise, Roaring Springs Water Park is now a Funfull“Special Member Pricing” partner. Funfull members can now enjoy this fun destination at the lowest advertised price.One of America's largest water parks, Roaring Springs attractions include the new Camp IdaH2O, with more than 80 interactive play features; a new Class 5 Canyon, with Idaho's first“action river” with whitewater waves; the award-winning Snake River Run water slide; tubing for little kids on Kiddy Kowabunga; and much more.“With temperatures rising, it's our pleasure to make family fun equally affordable and comfortable, both indoors and in the great outdoors,” said Funfull CEO Vishal Patel.“No pun intended, but these incredible attractions couldn't be cooler options for families in Treasure Valley and across the great state of Idaho.”On that note, Funfull members in the Treasure Valley area can also enjoy, for one low monthly price, daily visits to Jabbers, Jump Time Meridian, V-Sports Arena, Fast Lane Kart Racing, Wahooz Family Fun Zone, Idaho Reptile Zoo, and the Aquarium of Boise. Families may try Funfull free for 7 days using code“PROMO7.”Families that join Funfull receive an exciting array of benefits, including:Access to a variety of family entertainment venuesSignificant discounts on admission fees, activities, and moreConvenient monthly membership with no long-term commitment and an annual option at a discountAbout Funfull:Funfull transforms everyday family time into an adventure, offering unlimited access to a diverse array of fun venues through one affordable membership. For just $14.95 a month – with no long-term commitment – families enjoy all-you-can-play access to activities like trampoline parks, bowling, mini golf, arcades, roller skating, and play centers. This "All You Can Play, Every Day" model not only enhances family bonding but also improves mental health and social skills, while making it easier and more affordable for families to have fun together anytime, anywhere.Funfull unites the fragmented fun industry by offering a universal membership that creates a win-win-win for consumers, fun businesses, and communities. This strategic integration helps businesses collaborate rather than compete, fostering community well-being and promoting economic growth within the entertainment sector. By joining the Funfull network, local entertainment venues gain increased visibility and access to a broader customer base without additional marketing costs or a need to manage a standalone membership program.Funfull is currently available in:Treasure Valley, Idaho (Boise, ID; Meridian, ID; Nampa, ID)Frederick, MDDelmarva Peninsula (Salisbury, MD; Cambridge, MD; Ocean City, MD, Chincoteague, VA; Laurel, DE; Dover, DE)Feasterville, PAGlen Carbon, ILPlus, more markets to be announced shortly

