British 3D Visualization Studio Studio57 Expands Into The US Market

- Alexander Kasperovich CEO Studio57LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINDOM, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Studio57 , a leading 3D visualization studio based in the UK with headquarters in London, announces its expansion into the US market. This move marks a significant growth step for the company, offering its high-quality 3D visualization services to American clients.The American 3D visualization market is rapidly growing, with expectations for substantial increases in the coming years. According to Expert Market Research, the global visualization and 3D rendering market was valued at approximately $3.28 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1% from 2024 to 2032. This makes the US one of the most promising markets for 3D technology development (Expert Market Research) (The Business Research Company).Studio57 has already started working with several clients in the US. Among them is Sarah Prak from Knickerbocker Group, for whom we created architectural 3D visualizations for their Prefab Pods project. We also developed interior visualizations for Alan Cruz from Morphogenesis. Additionally, we have collaborated with Chris Poche, known as the screenwriter for popular animated films like "Kung Fu Panda" and "Smallfoot." However, he is primarily an architect, and we are currently working on interior 3D visualizations for the LSU Medical School (LSU Health Sciences Center).

