Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market Is Estimated To Grow At A CAGR Of 10.31%, Estimates Delveinsight

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market

ARDS companies working in the market are MediciNova, Edesa Biotech, Light Chain Biosciences, Boehringer Ingelheim, Genentech, Windtree Therapeutics, and others.

"Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market.

Some facts of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market Report are:

. The acute respiratory distress syndrome market size in 7MM was approximately USD 941.1 million in 2023, which is further expected to increase by 2034 at a CAGR of 10.31% for the study period (2024–2034).

. Leading Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) companies working in the market are MediciNova, Edesa Biotech, Light Chain Biosciences, Boehringer Ingelheim, Genentech, Windtree Therapeutics, Biomarck Pharmaceuticals, Athersys, Healios, Direct Biologics, Biohaven Pharmaceutical, Arch Biopartners, APEPTICO Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH, Staidson (Beijing) Biopharmaceuticals, Veru, Mesoblast Limited, Avalo Therapeutics, Pluristem Therapeutics, ILTOO Pharma, and others.

. Key Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Therapies expected to launch in the market are EB05 (NI 0101), Lucinactant (sinapultide), ExoFlo (DB-001), BIO-11006, Alteplase (Actilyse), and many others.

. On April 2024, GEn1E Lifesciences announced results of a Phase 2, Two-Part Study to Evaluate the Safety and Tolerability of GEn-1124 in Subjects With Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

. On May 2024, Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A announced results of a Phase 2, Randomized, Double-blinded, Placebo-controlled, Multicenter Study to Assess Efficacy and Safety of Reparixin as add-on Therapy to SoC in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RESPIRATIO).

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Overview

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) is a severe lung condition characterized by rapid onset of widespread inflammation in the lungs. ARDS results in fluid buildup in the alveoli, the tiny air sacs where gas exchange occurs, leading to significant respiratory failure. The condition can arise from various underlying causes, including pneumonia, sepsis, trauma, and inhalation of harmful substances.

Symptoms of ARDS include severe shortness of breath, rapid breathing, and hypoxemia (low blood oxygen levels), often requiring mechanical ventilation and intensive care. Diagnosis is based on clinical criteria, including the acute onset of symptoms, imaging findings of bilateral lung infiltrates on chest X-ray or CT scan, and the absence of heart failure as the primary cause of the symptoms.

Treatment focuses on supporting the patient while addressing the underlying cause. Mechanical ventilation with strategies to protect the lungs from further injury, such as low tidal volume ventilation, is a cornerstone of ARDS management. Other supportive measures include fluid management, prone positioning, and, in severe cases, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

The prognosis for ARDS varies, with mortality rates ranging from 30% to 50%, depending on severity and underlying health conditions. Survivors often face long-term effects, including reduced lung function and physical weakness. Research continues to explore better treatment strategies and interventions to improve outcomes for patients with ARDS.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market

The Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market trends by analyzing the impact of current Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2020-2034.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Epidemiology

The Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) drugs recently launched in the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market or expected to be launched in 2020-2034. The analysis covers the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Pipeline Development Activities

The Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) treatment markets in the upcoming years are, and others.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Report Key Insights

1. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Patient Population

2. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market

4. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market Opportunities

6. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Therapeutic Approaches

7. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Pipeline Analysis

8. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market Overview at a Glance

5. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Disease Background and Overview

6. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Patient Journey

7. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Treatment

11. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Marketed Products

12. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Emerging Therapies

13. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market

18. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market Drivers

19. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

