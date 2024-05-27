Artificial Intelligence In Construction Market Is Likely To Experience A Tremendous Growth In Near Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Artificial Intelligence in Construction market

Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market 2024

The Latest Released Artificial Intelligence in Construction market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Alice Technologies, Beyond Limits, Oracle, Autodesk, IBM, DarKTrace, SAP, SmarTVid, Askporter, Jaroop, FuGenX Technologies, Predii, Assignar, Microsoft, Deepomatic & Coins Global.

The global Artificial Intelligence in Construction market was valued at 437.1 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 1423.5 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.Artificial Intelligence allows contractors to build smarter, cheaper and more efficiently, disrupting an industry that is changing rapidly. Using Artificial intelligence, owners and contractors can use a supervised learning system to from collected environmental data, building data, material data etc. to identify the best way to create a building or even a community. A contractor may build a home in a new area or region. A construction AI system may recommend to a builder what materials, specific design languages, and costs are needed to create the home based on available data, within seconds.

Market Trend: Digitalization of Technologies Such as Mapping, Aerial Imagine, and Drones
Restraints: Lack of Skilled and Knowledgeable Professionals
Opportunities: Rapid Movement of People from Village to Cities for Better Amenities

Major Highlights of the Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Report:
Market Breakdown by Applications: Residential, Institutional Commercials, Heavy Construction & Others
Market Breakdown by Types: Cloud & On-Premises
Revenue and Sales Estimation - Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Artificial Intelligence in Construction Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.

Regulation Analysis. Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Artificial Intelligence in Construction. Regulation and its Implications. Other Compliances

Market Factor Analysis
Macro Economic Factors
Impact of Inflation on Demand Cycle
Ukraine War and Its Analysis FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles) Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)

Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Alice Technologies, Beyond Limits, Oracle, Autodesk, IBM, DarKTrace, SAP, SmarTVid, Askporter, Jaroop, FuGenX Technologies, Predii, Assignar, Microsoft, Deepomatic & Coins Global

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa) Some Extracts from Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Study Table of Content:
Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Cloud & On-Premises] in 2024
Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market by Application/End Users [Residential, Institutional Commercials, Heavy Construction & Others]
Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2024-2032)
Artificial Intelligence in Construction Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Artificial Intelligence in Construction (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise reports like Balkan, China-based, Japanese, German, North American, Europe, or Southeast Asia.

