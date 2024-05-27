Winnerz Innovates Sponsorship Culture With Blockchain Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blockchain sports platform Winnerz is leading the innovation of donation and sponsorship culture using blockchain technology. Winnerz, along with its partner, the Manny Pacquiao Foundation, is actively introducing donation and sponsorship methods through blockchain-based cryptocurrency, thereby spreading a transparent and reliable donation culture.◼ Cross-border Donations, Innovations in Sponsorship MethodsDonations and sponsorships through cryptocurrencies remove barriers between countries and enable immediate delivery of funds. Regardless of which country the donors are in, beneficiaries can receive funds almost simultaneously. This is much more efficient than traditional donation methods and can reduce additional costs such as currency exchange fees, increasing the practical use of donations.◼ Secure Reliability Through Transparent TransactionsOne of the biggest advantages of blockchain technology is that all transactions are recorded on the blockchain so that anyone can verify it. This greatly improves the transparency and reliability of using donations by being able to track where and how donations are used in real time. It goes without saying that donors can safely check how their donations are being used.◼ Innovative Sponsorship Voting System of WinnerzWinnerz has been innovating the culture of donation delivery in the sports industry through its own patented blockchain-based sponsorship voting system. The system was first introduced to the Road FC 063 competition, the biggest MMA organization in Korea, and received more than 2,000 participants and good responses, allowing sponsors to decide directly whom to use the donation, thereby increasing transparency about where to use the fund and maximizing the participation of sponsors. Through this, it ensured the efficient use of donations and strengthened trust between sponsors and beneficiaries.◼ Collaboration with the Manny Pacquiao FoundationThe Manny Pacquiao Foundation is also accepting donations by cryptocurrency to support underprivileged neighbors and boxers. This method solves problems such as boarders, exchange rates, and taxes between countries, and enables direct sponsorship.More and more non-profit organizations and foundations are accepting cryptocurrency donations, and this trend is spreading around the world. Winnerz said it is working with Manny Pacquiao Foundation to innovate the donation and sponsorship culture through blockchain technology, and will bring positive innovation to the global donation culture.

