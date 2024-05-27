Growing Livestock Population To Boost The Global Essential Oils And Plant Extract For Livestock Market Demand Says TNR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Essential Oils and Plant Extract for Livestock Market to Reach US$ 4.8 Bn by 2034; Anticipated to Experience CAGR of 6.5% during 2024 – 2034

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Essential oils and plant extracts are natural substances derived from various botanical sources, such as herbs, spices, flowers, fruits, and trees. These extracts contain bioactive compounds with diverse properties, including antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and immunomodulatory effects, which can benefit livestock health and performance. In livestock farming, essential oils and plant extracts are commonly used as feed additives, dietary supplements, topical treatments, or environmental enhancers to support animal well-being and productivity. One significant growth factor for the utilization of essential oils and plant extracts in livestock farming is the increasing emphasis on sustainable and natural agricultural practices. As consumers become more conscious of the environmental impact of food production and seek out products that align with their values, there's a growing demand for livestock raised without the use of antibiotics and synthetic additives. Essential oils and plant extracts offer a natural alternative for promoting animal health and welfare while reducing reliance on conventional medications.Get Sample Copy of the ReportGlobal Essential Oils and Plant Extract for Livestock Market Demand.Consumer Demand for Natural and Sustainable Products: Growing consumer awareness of food safety, animal welfare, and environmental sustainability has fueled demand for livestock products raised using natural and sustainable production practices. Essential oils and plant extracts offer natural solutions for enhancing animal health and well-being, aligning with consumer preferences for clean label ingredients and products with perceived health benefits. Producers are responding to market demand by incorporating these natural additives into livestock diets or management practices.Focus on Gut Health and Digestive Function: Essential oils and plant extracts have been shown to have beneficial effects on gut health and digestive function in livestock. Compounds found in these natural additives, such as thymol, carvacrol, and eugenol, have antimicrobial properties that can help control harmful bacteria in the gut while promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria. By optimizing digestive processes and enhancing gut health, essential oils and plant extracts improve nutrient absorption, reduce digestive disorders, and enhance overall digestive function in livestock.Rising Disease Challenges and Environmental Stressors: Livestock are exposed to various disease challenges and environmental stressors, including pathogens, parasites, heat stress, and transportation. Essential oils and plant extracts with antimicrobial, antiparasitic, and adaptogenic properties help animals cope with these challenges and maintain health and resilience. Producers are incorporating natural additives into livestock feed or management practices to mitigate disease risks, reduce stress, and improve overall animal welfare and productivity.Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this reportWhich form Had the Highest Share in the Essential oils and plant extract for livestock Market in the Upcoming Years?Solid form essential oils and plant extract are most widely used and had the highest share in the essential oils and plant extract for livestock market in 2023. Solid forms of essential oils and plant extracts allow for precise dosage control and uniform distribution in livestock feed or management practices. Pelleted or granulated formulations ensure consistent delivery of active ingredients to animals, minimizing variability in efficacy and optimizing health and performance outcomes. Producers can accurately measure and administer solid forms, resulting in better dosing accuracy and effectiveness in promoting animal health and productivity. Solid forms of essential oils and plant extracts offer flexibility in application across different livestock species, production systems, and management practices. Producers can easily incorporate solid additives into complete feed, premixes, supplements, or top-dressing applications, depending on specific nutritional or health needs. Solid formulations can also be adapted for various feeding methods, including mixing with feed, sprinkling on forage, or inclusion in block or lick formulations, enhancing versatility and ease of use in diverse livestock operations.Based on the Application, which is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Essential Oils and Plant Extract for Livestock Market During the Forecast Period?Aromatherapy application has garnered major market share and is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the essential oils and plant extract for livestock market during the forecast period. Livestock are susceptible to various stressors, including environmental factors, handling procedures, and social interactions, which can negatively impact their health, behavior, and productivity. Aromatherapy with essential oils and plant extracts offers a natural and non-invasive approach to reducing stress and promoting animal welfare. Inhalation or diffusion of calming aromas can help create a soothing environment for livestock, reducing anxiety, agitation, and aggressive behavior, while promoting relaxation and well-being. Aromatherapy can improve respiratory health and air quality in livestock facilities by using essential oils with antimicrobial, antiviral, and expectorant properties. Inhalation of aromatic compounds can help clear respiratory passages, reduce respiratory infections, and improve breathing comfort in animals. Additionally, diffusing essential oils with air-purifying properties can help neutralize odors, reduce airborne pathogens, and create a cleaner and healthier environment for livestock, enhancing overall respiratory health and well-being.Based on Region Segment, which is the Fastest Growing Region in the Essential Oils and Plant Extract for Livestock Market in 2023?North America region is projected as the fastest growing region in the essential oils and plant extract for livestock market in 2023. North American consumers are increasingly demanding animal products raised without antibiotics or chemical additives, and with a focus on natural and sustainable production practices. Essential oils and plant extracts resonate with consumer preferences for clean label ingredients and products with perceived health benefits. Producers are responding to market demand by incorporating natural additives into livestock feed or management practices to meet consumer expectations for high-quality, natural, and ethically produced animal products. There is growing awareness and concern about animal welfare and well-being in North America, leading producers to seek natural and non-invasive approaches to promoting animal health and welfare. Aromatherapy with essential oils and plant extracts offers a holistic and non-pharmacological solution for reducing stress, anxiety, and aggressive behavior in livestock, promoting a more positive and comfortable living environment for animals and enhancing overall welfare.Request for customization to meet your precise research requirementsA few of the key companies operating in the essential oils and plant extract for livestock market are listed below:oDSM N.V.oHerbaromoHerbavitaoIDENA SASoKemin Industries, Inc.oNovus International, Inc.oOlmix S.A.oOrffaoPanagro Health & NutritionoPhytosyntheseoProvitimoTrouw Nutrition Hifeed BVoOther Industry ParticipantsGlobal Essential Oils and Plant Extract For Livestock MarketBy TypeoEssential OiloPlant ExtractsBy FormoSolidoLiquidBy FunctionoGut HealthoImmunityoYieldoOthersBy ApplicationoAromatherapyoPhytotherapyBy LivestockoCattleoPoultryoSwineoAquaticoOther LivestocksBy RegionoNorth America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)oEurope (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of EuropeoAsia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia PacificoMiddle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)oLatin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

