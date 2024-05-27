Global Neurovascular Thrombectomy Device Market To Reach $1.44 Billion By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Neurovascular Thrombectomy Device Market

Explore the dynamic growth of the neurovascular thrombectomy device market, driven by innovation, rising neurovascular disorder prevalence, and pivotal roles

ROCKVILLE PIKE SUITE, ROCKVILLE, USA, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global neurovascular thrombectomy device market (神経血管血栓除去装置市場)is estimated at US$ 744.6 million in 2024, projected to grow steadily with a 6.8% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected at a valuation of US$ 1,439.6 million by 2034.The market is a dynamic and crucial sector within the medical device industry, experiencing significant growth driven by various factors. This market primarily focuses on devices designed to remove blood clots in neurovascular conditions, with a particular emphasis on ischemic strokes.The prevalence of neurovascular disorders, such as strokes, has surged globally, contributing to an escalating demand for advanced thrombectomy solutions. One notable trend shaping the market is the increasing adoption of stent retrievers. These devices, deployed in endovascular procedures, are pivotal in efficiently and minimally invasively removing blood clots.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report-The positive outcomes associated with stent retrievers have led to their widespread acceptance among healthcare practitioners, influencing the trajectory of neurovascular thrombectomy interventions. This trend signifies a technological shift towards more effective and patient-friendly solutions, emphasizing the importance of innovation in driving market growth.The hospital segment constitutes a significant and expanding portion of the market. Hospitals, central hubs for comprehensive healthcare services, are instrumental in diagnosing and treating neurovascular disorders.The growing awareness among healthcare professionals about the benefits of thrombectomy procedures and advancements in medical technology propels hospitals to invest in cutting-edge devices. Hospitals' controlled and centralized environment provides optimal conditions for performing intricate thrombectomy interventions, fostering a preference for hospital-based treatments.The expansion of this segment reflects the pivotal role hospitals play in delivering specialized neurovascular care and highlights the ongoing integration of advanced thrombectomy devices into standard hospital protocols.Key Takeaways from Market StudyNorth America market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2034.The industry in the United States holds a market share of 82.3% in 2024.The market in the United States is valued at US$ 272 million in 2024.The industry in Brazil is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2034.By product type, the stent retriever segment to hold a market share of 69.8% in 2024.“Increase in neurovascular disorders, particularly ischemic strokes, acts as a significant driver for the neurovascular thrombectomy device market. There is a growing demand for innovative medical devices that can effectively address thrombosis, contributing to expanding the market,” says a Fact MR. analyst.Competitive LandscapeTop of FormThe competitive landscape of the market is marked by intense innovation and strategic collaborations. Leading manufacturers and research institutions drive advancements, focusing on developing cutting-edge devices to gain a competitive edge.Collaborations within the industry contribute to the evolution of neurovascular thrombectomy solutions, fostering a dynamic market environment. Some of the recent developments in the Neurovascular Thrombectomy Device MarketIn February 2022, Cerenovus, introduced EMBOGUARD, an advanced balloon guide catheter designed for use in endovascular procedures, including those involving patients with acute ischemic stroke.In January 2023, Penumbra Inc. announced the approval and launch of Lightning FlashTM.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the neurovascular thrombectomy device market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on By Product Type (Stent Retriever, Aspiration Catheter), By End User (Hospitals, Neuro-Catheterization Labs, Specialized Neurosurgery Centres), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa). 