SMARTECH Successfully Completes Commissioning Of The First SMARTMDI System At A US OSB Mill

- Hanoch Magid, SMARTECH CEO TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SMARTECH is proud to announce that it has completed the installation and commissioning of the first SMARTMDI water-based MDI suspension system at a US OSB mill. SMARTMDI is an innovative industry-first MDI resin suspension system that reduces MDI consumption by more than 15% while keeping board properties equal or better.SMARTMDI is a proprietary engineered solution whereby MDI resin is dispersed in a water phase and delivered at low viscosity and with lower volatility to the wood substrate. The superior distribution of MDI allows a reduction in the amount of MDI resin needed to bind the wood strands. SMARTMDI integrates seamlessly with existing production lines. This step-change reduction in MDI consumption will turbocharge wider adoption of MDI resin, which is recognized as the best-performing wood binder. Furthermore, MDI meets no-added-formaldehyde labeling requirements and the reduced resin use in boards matches perfectly with sustainability considerations.Ira Glazer, SMARTECH Director of Science said“We are very pleased to have unequivocally validated this technology at industrial scale. The path from idea generation to on-site operation is not trivial and is a testament to the vision and subsequent dedication of all those who had a hand in bringing SMARTMDI to fruition.”Hanoch Magid, SMARTECH CEO said“We are deeply satisfied to have reached this critical milestone for SMARTMDI. We have demonstrated MDI cost savings on a full-scale OSB production line while simultaneously improving panel properties. This is a significant moment for manufacturers who use MDI resin whereby an almost immediate drop in expenditure for raw inputs is attainable. This goes conjointly with our newly introduced SMARTPF system and acclaimed Autonomous Manufacturing platform. We look forward to supplying wood-based panel manufacturers with this breakthrough technology.”About SMARTECHSMARTECH is a pioneering hi-tech company that provides game-changing technologies to the global manufacturing industry. SMARTECH revolutionizes traditional manufacturing by reducing raw material use and unleashing the latent potential of data, and helps industries upgrade their plants to smart, autonomous factories by transforming existing production lines into high-performing, data-driven and sustainable assets. SMARTECH, ManewfacturingTM Technologies is headquartered in Israel, with a presence in the USA, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.For more information about SMARTECH solutions, visitFor media and press inquiries, please contact:

