Innovations And Growth In The Last Mile Delivery Market Towards A $288.9 Billion Global Milestone By 2031

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Last Mile Delivery Market by Service Type (Business-To-Business (B2B), Business-To-Consumer (B2C), Customer-To-Customer (C2C)), by Vehicle Type (Motorcycle, LCV, HCV, Drones), by Mode of Operation (Non-Autonomous, Autonomous), by Delivery Mode (Regular Delivery, Same-Day Delivery or Express Delivery), by Application (E Commerce, Retail and FMCG, Healthcare, Mails and Packages, Others), by Destination (Domestic, International): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global last mile delivery industry generated $131.5 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $288.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Last mile delivery is the final logistics stage in the order process. It takes place after the products have been received, placed in the warehouse, sorted, picked, packed, and shipped to the appropriate distribution centers. Last-mile delivery is all about shipping the products from delivery hubs directly to the customer's door. The inclination of consumers towards quick and timely delivery is likely to promote the growth of the last-mile delivery market. The spectacular rise in online and e-commerce sales in developing countries has increased the need for parcel shipment. This aspect may trigger the growth of the last-mile delivery market.

A1 Express Services Inc.

Amazon

Aramex

BEST Inc

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG (DHL GROUP)

DPD

Drone Delivery Canada

Dropoff, Inc.

DSV (DSV PANALPINA)

FedEx

Flirtey

Flytrex

The expansion of the e-commerce industry, surge in utilization of drones and ground delivery vehicles by delivery companies, and rise in demand for fast delivery of packages drive the growth of the global last mile delivery market . However, poor infrastructure & high logistics costs and lack of control of manufacturers and retailers on the logistics services restrain the market growth. Contrarily, rise in technological innovations and investments by top market players create new opportunities in the coming years.

The regular delivery segment to continue its dominant share during the forecast period

Based on delivery mode, the regular delivery segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global last mile delivery market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share during the forecast period. This is attributed to this mode being relatively less expensive as compared to same-day express or delivery mode. However, the same-day delivery or express delivery segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increased demand for easy and quick availability of various products across the globe.

The e-commerce segment to maintain its leadership status by 2031

Based on application, the e-commerce segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global last mile delivery market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2031. This is due to surge in online shopping, rise in number of businesses coming online, and increase in penetration of internet across the world. However, the retail and FMCG segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to supply of local and international brands to shoppers and other advantages in terms of skills, labor costs, access to raw materials, ease of doing business, and proximity to customers.

The factors such as development of e-commerce industry, increase in trading activities due to globalization, technological advancements in delivery vehicles, and increase in demand for fast delivery of packages drives the last mile delivery market growth . However, poor infrastructure & higher logistics costs, lack of control of manufacturers and retailers on logistics service, and imprecise postal address system is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Further, the adoption autonomous delivery to reinforce the demand, cost cutting & lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system, and growing e-commerce industry coupled with rise in B2C deliveries is expected to create numerous opportunities for the growth and expansion of the last mile delivery market.

