Thailand's labor market sees 0.1 percent decrease in January-March 2024

(MENAFN) Thailand's labor market witnessed a marginal downturn in the first quarter of this year, primarily influenced by a decline in agricultural employment, according to data released by the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) on Monday.



During the January-March period, Thailand's workforce consisted of approximately 39.6 million individuals, reflecting a slight 0.1 percent year-on-year decrease. This contrasts with the 1.7 percent growth observed in the final quarter of 2023.



The NESDC attributed this modest decline to a significant drop of over 5.7 percent year-on-year in agricultural employment during the off-season. Conversely, non-farm employment experienced a positive trajectory, with a 2.2 percent increase, buoyed by a resurgence in tourism activities.



Specifically, employment in the hotel and restaurant sector recorded notable growth, expanding by 10.6 percent compared to the previous year. This surge was propelled by the arrival of over 9.3 million foreign tourists in the first quarter of 2024, according to the NESDC's statement.



Despite the overall stability in employment figures, Thailand's unemployment rate saw a slight uptick, reaching 1.01 percent in the March quarter, up from 0.81 percent in the preceding three months, signaling potential shifts in the labor market dynamics.

