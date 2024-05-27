Hadoop Market Size, Share & Growth Industry Forecast - 2030 Registering A CAGR Of 37.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hadoop Market

Hadoop market is growing due to cost-effective, fast data processing and growing demand for data analytics to handle large amounts of unstructured data.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied market Research, titled,“Hadoop market by Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, and industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global Hadoop market was valued at $35.74 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $842.25 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 37.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Hadoop is an Apache Software Foundation-managed open-source project. It is a distributed processing technique that may be utilized for big data analysis in a variety of industries. In addition, when compared to standard data analysis tools, such as RDBMS (Relational Database Management System), it is less expensive. Hadoop began as a simple, powerful, efficient, and distributed platform. Its implementation, on the other hand, includes advantages such as scalability, which helps to lower operational costs, and the utilization of commodity hardware for dependable distribution.

Request Sample Report at:

Compared to a sophisticated algorithm and raw data, Hadoop architecture offers a lot simpler algorithm and more data availability. Cost-effective and fast data processing and large volumes of unstructured data boost the growth of the global Hadoop market. In addition, increase in demand for data analytics positively impacts the growth of the market. However, increase in security concerns regarding Hadoop architecture, distributed computing, and access to data and fragmented data hamper the market growth. On the contrary, partnerships and funding's taking place in Hadoop market and data fusion is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Based on components, the service segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global Hadoop market, and is estimated to continue its lead position in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to fast, easy, and cost-effective management of large-scale data and hiring of outsourcing services such as Noah Data and IBM to meet Hadoop requirements. However, the software segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 38.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in number of data sets and surge in use by developers for coding real-time applications.

Depending on the industry vertical, the IT & telecommunication segment holds the largest market share in the Hadoop market due to huge amount of data generated in the telecom sector through call records, text messages, and data transfer. However, the trade & transportation segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing data generation in the logistics department and Hadoop deployment for handling this generated data.

For Report Customization:

Based on industry vertical, the IT & telecommunication segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly one-fifth of the global Hadoop market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to adoption by large organizations for large-scale data analysis and processing, handling customer issues, and enhancing customer satisfaction through prompt response. However, the trade & transportation segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 42.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to crucial role of Hadoop monitoring systems in ensuring passenger safety by analyzing the large amount of data generated by every part of a vehicle.

Region-wise, the Hadoop market size was dominated by North America in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to strong economic growth along with the ongoing development in the services sector, which drives business enterprises to invest heavily in business analytics software to sustain growth and improve productivity. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to shift toward digital transformation, rise in cloud deployment among small & medium businesses, and ongoing modernization of manufacturing drive heavy investment in emerging economies is expected to boost the Hadoop market size.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to have a positive impact on growth of Hadoop market. Increase in volume of data generated by different industries and the need to manage this data are the key factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, governments of numerous countries are adopting Hadoop to update real-time data of coronavirus and to make actionable insights from the data. Furthermore, Hadoop is helping various researchers, healthcare workers, and scientists to aggregate and synthesize incident data on a regular and global scale is expected to drive the growth of Hadoop industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: /purchase-options

Hadoop's applications span various sectors such as banking and finance, government, healthcare, and retail. The government sector, in particular, leads the market usage, followed by BFSI, healthcare, and retail. These industries leverage Hadoop for its capabilities in managing large volumes of structured and unstructured data efficiently

The key players profiled in the Hadoop market analysis are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Datameer, Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation, MapR Technologies, MarkLogic, Microsoft Corporation, and Teradata Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the Hadoop industry.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite the robust growth, the market faces challenges such as security concerns and a lack of awareness about Hadoop's benefits. However, the increasing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the rise of e-commerce provide significant opportunities for further market expansion

Inquiry Before Buying:

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have special requirements, please tell us, and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Report:

1. Cloud-based VDI Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

...

Web:

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 18007925285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other