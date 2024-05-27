(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vendorland Chooses the Leading CRM Consulting Companies in May 2024

Vendorland, a renowned platform dedicated to showcasing the leading service providers, has announced its selection of the top CRM consultants for May 2024.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vendorland , a renowned platform dedicated to showcasing the leading service providers across various industries, has announced its selection of the top CRM consulting companies for May 2024. These companies have demonstrated exceptional expertise, innovation, and client satisfaction in the realm of customer relationship management (CRM) consulting.After a rigorous evaluation process, Vendorland has identified the following firms as the leading CRM consulting companies for May 2024:CloudMasonry:Founded in 2018 by Peter Ryan and Robert Ong, former IBM Salesforce consultants, CloudMasonry specializes in designing and supporting complex Salesforce applications. Their consultants, averaging five years of experience, provide comprehensive services, from one-time application design to ongoing system support. With a focus on customer satisfaction, CloudMasonry offers flexible solutions managed by certified experts, boasting 148+ Salesforce certifications and a 4.9/5 customer satisfaction score.Peeklogic:Peeklogic, a leading Salesforce Consulting Company established in 2015, offers tailored solutions and extensive AppExchange Development. With a team of over 80 employees across locations in the USA, Ukraine, and Poland, they specialize in Salesforce implementation, support, and sector-specific solutions. Their featured products and impressive credentials demonstrate their commitment to delivering high-quality Salesforce services to clients worldwide.SotaTek JSC:SotaTek JSC is a Vietnam-based global SDaaS, IT Outsourcing, and Consulting group. With 1300+ experts, SotaTek delivers top-notch software development, including Web/App/Game, Blockchain, AI, and CRM solutions. Serving clients in 25+ countries, they excel in Banking, Healthcare, Retail, and more, with offices in the US, Australia, Japan, and Korea.Brimit:Brimit, a technology company established in 2011, aids organizations worldwide in crafting memorable user experiences, enhancing productivity, and boosting sales and marketing efforts. With a team of over 100 skilled engineers, Brimit offers composable digital experiences, B2X commerce platforms, AI-driven analytics tools, and IoT solutions. Their expertise spans diverse domains, making them a trusted partner for businesses across 20 countries.Kizzy Consulting:Kizzy Consulting is a leading Salesforce Service Provider, specializing in implementation, integration, and development to drive enterprise innovation and digital transformation. With extensive expertise in Salesforce strategies, they support businesses of all sizes, offering tailored solutions for sales and marketing to enhance client engagement and growth.Belkins:Belkins, the five-time award-winning B2B lead acquisition agency, specializes in assisting businesses in generating high-quality leads and increasing deal closures. As an official HubSpot partner and BIMI certified, they have garnered 1,000+ loyal customers with a 95% retention rate. With a focus on tailored services, Belkins empowers businesses across 50+ industries worldwide, ensuring seamless growth through innovative marketing and sales solutions.360 Degree Cloud:360 Degree Cloud, a customer-centric Salesforce Summit (Platinum) partner, offers a broad range of Salesforce services and products, including expert consultation, implementation, third-party integrations, and packaged automation. With over 1250 projects completed since 2012 across various sectors, they specialize in Zoho CRM, NetSuite ERP implementation, website & app development, and pioneering Salesforce-native solutions. With offices in the US, UK, and Australia, they continue to innovate and deliver value to enterprises worldwide.Secret Source:Secret Source, a UK-based agency with global reach, specializes in helping businesses develop and grow through comprehensive marketing operations. Their team of specialists offers services including creative design, web development, marketing management, HubSpot implementation and training, sales and service automation, SEO, paid campaigns across major platforms, and brand strategy development.Noltic:Noltic, a software development and delivery company, leverages 15+ years of expertise across various sectors to provide excellence and quality. With a focus on Salesforce consulting and development, they offer complete IT solutions and workforce augmentation. Their team of experts, ranging from technologists to data scientists, delivers scalable solutions securely deployed in the cloud, enabling companies to tackle complex challenges effectively.Cloud Adoption Solutions:Cloud Adoption Solutions, a 100% woman-owned Salesforce partner, offers tailored solutions from their headquarters in Pittsburgh, PA, and other locations. Specializing in healthcare, professional services, and technology sectors, they optimize Salesforce platforms through managed services, adoption and optimization, ecosystem management, and customizations. Their expertise ensures businesses maximize Salesforce's potential for streamlined operations and growth.ProperExpression:ProperExpression, a B2B digital marketing agency, employs a comprehensive performance marketing approach and RevOps to deliver tangible outcomes for clients. Their multi-channel campaigns are meticulously crafted to influence revenue directly. With a fervent commitment to tracking and data analytics, ProperExpression collaborates closely with sales teams to optimize the ROI of each marketing investment, emphasizing measurable results.eSEOspace:eSEOspace is a full-service marketing firm specializing in CRM consulting, website design, public relations, social media marketing, search engine optimization, and search engine marketing. With a focus on comprehensive strategies tailored to each client, their team serves as a trusted partner in marketing success.Axe Automation:Axe Automation specializes in streamlining manual processes by integrating internal tools and automating workflows. With over 30 active clients, they've collectively saved tens of millions of dollars. Offering automation solutions for onboarding, operations, HR, project management, sales, marketing, and more, Axe Automation caters to diverse industries, optimizing efficiency and driving significant cost savings.ROOK Connect Inc.:ROOK Connect Process Management & Enterprise Resource Planning Software empowers businesses to streamline operations and maximize revenues through lean practices and workflows. Offering modular-based software with templates, workflows, and efficiency tools, it ensures tailored solutions for diverse business needs. With extensive experience in digital workflow design, ROOK Connect provides configurable solutions supported by a team of professionals for seamless implementation and management.XTIVIA:With 30 years of experience, XTIVIA boasts a team of industry thought leaders dedicated to delivering integrated technology solutions. Renowned for tailored IT solutions globally, they excel in CRM Consulting, Application Development, Business Intelligence, and Remote DBA Services. Their subsidiaries, Hydus and GovCon365, specialize in Enterprise Information Management and Microsoft DCAA-compliant ERP solutions respectively, serving clients worldwide from their offices across multiple states.CodeGeek Technologies:CodeGeek Technologies, located in Mumbai, India, is a leading software development agency specializing in custom solutions to enhance business processes. Their comprehensive IT services include website and ecommerce development, CRM consulting, app development, maintenance, and offshore team engagement. With a skilled team and advanced technologies, they strive to fulfill clients' needs and become a prominent leader in innovative technology solutions.Munzai Solutions:Munzai Solutions, a dynamic digital sales agency, excels in transforming business expansion challenges into growth opportunities. With a dedicated team of sales experts, they offer affordable services including outbound and inbound sales, LinkedIn automation, CRM training, and customer support. Munzai Solutions prioritizes client satisfaction and fosters strong, community-like relationships.Cynoteck Technology Solutions:Cynoteck Technology Solutions, a Microsoft Solution Partner and Salesforce Consulting Partner, comprises a team of 200+ employees across Minneapolis and India offices. Specializing in CRM (MS Dynamics 365+ Salesforce CRM), MS Dynamics ERP System Development, and web/mobile application development, they boast certifications in respective technologies. With recognized projects and Fortune 500 clients like Microsoft and JLL, Cynoteck maintains enduring client relationships, with over 90% satisfaction and approval ratings across 100,000+ man-hours of project experience in the past decade.Nyoka:Nyoka specializes in AI and blockchain solutions, transforming them into user-friendly web and mobile apps. Committed to client success, they guide businesses through app development from user experience design to launch. Serving both startups and established companies, Nyoka delivers efficient, cost-effective solutions that reduce investment risk and accelerate market entry.Peekssot:Peekssot specializes in automating sales departments for small and medium-sized businesses. They implement and support tools like Pipedrive, Asana, and Mailchimp, enhancing sales funnels and increasing revenue. Serving industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and retail, Peekssot provides CRM solutions, audits, and continuous support via phone, messengers, Zoom, Google Meet, and email.These companies have been recognized for their outstanding contributions to CRM consulting, offering comprehensive solutions tailored to the unique needs of their clients. From Salesforce implementation and customization to business process optimization and workflow automation, these firms have consistently delivered results-driven CRM strategies.Each of the selected companies brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and industry knowledge to the table, making them invaluable partners for businesses seeking to optimize their CRM strategies.For more information about the top CRM consulting companies for May 2024 and to view their profiles, visit Vendorland's website at companies/crm-consulting .About Vendorland :Vendorland is a leading platform dedicated to showcasing the top service providers across various industries. Through comprehensive evaluations and expert analysis, Vendorland helps businesses find trusted partners to meet their specific needs and objectives.

Annett Brown

Vendorland

email us here