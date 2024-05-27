Kellie Burke Interiors Launches Exclusive One Room At A Time Design Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WEST HARTFORD, CT, USA, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kellie Burke Interiors, a leader in luxury interior design , is proud to announce the launch of its innovative new service, "One Room at a Time." This service is tailored for homeowners looking to make significant, focused enhancements to their living spaces. This unique offering allows clients to channel their budget into a single room, ensuring a complete, cohesive design that transforms their environment without stretching resources across multiple areas."Many homeowners attempt to revamp their spaces by spreading their budget too thinly across several rooms. Unfortunately, this often leads to incomplete projects and dissatisfaction," said Kellie Burke, founder and principal designer. "Our 'One Room at a Time' service concentrates on fully transforming one space at a time, making significant impacts where it matters most."Service Highlights:Focused Design: Concentrate your budget and design efforts on one room for a complete transformation.Minimum Spend: Achieve your dream space with a minimum project spend of $35,000.Design Fee: A flat fee of $6,000 covers all design services, providing clarity and simplicity in budgeting.Summer Special: Dive into the summer with a special discounted design fee of $3,500 for projects initiated in June.Kellie Burke Interiors is excited to offer this service to clients who prefer to tackle home improvement projects one room at a time. This approach ensures thorough attention to detail and maximizes the impact of every dollar spent."We believe that focusing on one room at a time optimizes resources and enhances the overall design experience," added Burke. "Our team is thrilled to guide our clients through this personalized journey, creating spaces that reflect their visions and aspirations."For more information about the "One Room at a Time" service or to schedule a consultation, please contact Kellie and her team by visiting their website - .About Kellie Burke Interiors:Based in West Hartford, Connecticut, Kellie Burke Interiors is a boutique interior design firm specializing in luxury residential and bespoke commercial spaces. Founded by Kellie Burke, a renowned interior designer with over two decades of experience, the firm is dedicated to creating exceptional, personalized environments that blend classic aesthetics with modern sophistication.

