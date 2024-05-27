China's industrial sector shows positive growth in April

(MENAFN) China's industrial sector saw a positive turn in April, as indicated by data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. After experiencing a decline in March, profits at China's industrial companies rebounded, marking a 4 percent increase on an annualized basis. This reversal follows March's 3.5 percent decrease, which had ended seven consecutive months of profit rises.



The uptick in April's industrial profits can be attributed to several factors, including the implementation of government stimulus measures aimed at boosting the economy. Additionally, a recovery in exports contributed to the positive momentum observed in the industrial sector during this period.



In the cumulative period of January to April, industrial profits in China registered a 4.3 percent increase compared to the same period last year, amounting to 2.09 trillion yuan (USD289 billion). This steady growth reflects a resilience in the industrial sector despite broader economic challenges and uncertainties.



Breaking down the data by ownership, state-owned industrial companies experienced a 2.8 percent decline in profits over the four-month period. In contrast, profits surged for foreign companies, recording a notable 16.7 percent rise, while private companies also saw a healthy increase of 6.4 percent.



One of the standout performers in terms of profit growth was the computer, communication, and other electric equipment manufacturing sector, which saw profits soar by 76 percent year-on-year in the first four months of 2024. This highlights the varying performance across different segments of the industrial landscape, with some sectors experiencing robust growth despite overall economic fluctuations.

