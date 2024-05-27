President Of Maldives Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Mohamed Muizzu, President of the Republic of Maldives, has senta congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of AzerbaijanIlham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Excellency,

The Government and the people of the Maldives join me inconveying warm felicitations and sincere good wishes to YourExcellency, the Government, and the people of Azerbaijan, on thejoyous occasion of the Independence Day of Azerbaijan.

Let me also extend, Excellency, my personal best wishes for yourgood health and happiness, and for further progress and prosperityof the people of Azerbaijan.

Mohamed Muizzu

President of the Republic of Maldives"