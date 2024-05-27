Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker's Working Visit To Antigua And Barbuda Commences

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

The parliamentary delegation of Azerbaijan led by Speaker ofMilli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova embarked on a working visit to Antiguaand Barbuda on Monday, Azernews reports.

At the Saint John's Airport, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova was met bySecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Antigua and BarbudaAnthony Liverpool, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Cuba Ruslan Rzayev andother officials.

During the trip, Sahiba Gafarova will join the opening ceremonyof the 4th International Conference on Small Island DevelopingStates, address the first Plenary Meeting of the conference, andhold meetings with the heads of participating delegations.