Azerbaijan Calculates Mines Spotted In Liberated Territories Over Past Week

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) haspublished weekly information on humanitarian demining operationscarried out in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Azernews reports.

The agency said that during demining operations from May 20 to26, 2024, in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, 172 anti-personnelmines, 32 anti-tank mines, and 274 unexploded ordnances werediscovered and neutralized.

A total of 1,164 hectares of land were cleared of mines.

To note, the demining operations were carried out by the ANAMA,the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, andthe State Border Service of Azerbaijan.