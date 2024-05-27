(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

The process of signing a peace agreement between Azerbaijan andArmenia is progressing rapidly. The meeting held by the foreignministers of the two countries in Almaty on May 10-11 indicatessuccessful negotiations towards peace, with concrete agreementsreached on continuing and accelerating delimitation and demarcationwork.

However, differences of opinion persist, necessitating morefrequent meetings to resolve them. Achieving peace in the regionaligns with the interests of partner countries, promisinginnovations and developments in political, economic, social, andinfrastructure aspects. Both Azerbaijan and Armenia stand to breakfree from the long-standing conflict, allowing countries likeTurkey and Kazakhstan to implement new projects.

Some imperialist states oppose Armenia's intention to end theconflict, with France particularly concerned. Recently, the Frenchgovernment has emphasized that its cooperation with Armenia issolely based on business interests and not aimed at the welfare ofthe Armenian people. Since the end of the Second Karabakh War, theMacron government has actively worked to prevent the signing of apeace agreement in the South Caucasus.

These efforts have led to occasional tensions in Armenia andbaseless accusations against Azerbaijan. France's attempts to coverup the failure of its foreign policy by labeling Azerbaijan as a"dictatorship" should be reconsidered in light of its ownactivities, including international legal violations, neo-colonialpolicies, racism, discrimination, Islamophobia, and restrictions onhuman rights.

Before labeling Azerbaijan as a dictatorship, France shouldlearn from its own actions. The first step towards normalizingrelations between Azerbaijan and France should be taken by Macron previous French presidents may have openly shown sympathy forArmenians, they did not escalate tensions with Azerbaijan or makeanti-Azerbaijani statements. However, since Emmanuel Macron waselected president, he visited Armenia but did not visitAzerbaijan.

Macron and his team have elevated their anti-Azerbaijan policysince the Second Karabakh War. Azerbaijan has restored itsterritorial integrity and sovereignty over Karabakh. The Armeniangovernment seems interested in signing a peace agreement withAzerbaijan, as borders are being defined and direct negotiationsbetween the parties are yielding positive results. In thissituation, the Armenian government does not need France'santi-Azerbaijan policy. On the contrary, this policy may createunnecessary problems between the Armenian and Azerbaijanigovernments through negotiations.

May 28th is Republic Day in Azerbaijan. Many state leaders havesent congratulatory letters to President Ilham Aliyev on thisoccasion. However, there is no news of a congratulatory letter fromthe French president to the Azerbaijani president. This indicatesthat Macron is not yet ready to normalize relations. Despite all ofFrance's provocations, a return to relations between Baku and Parisis possible. For this to happen, the French president and membersof the government should reconsider their policy in the SouthCaucasus, especially putting an end to their campaign againstAzerbaijan and baseless accusations.