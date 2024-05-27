Lithuania Cancels All Weapons Permits Issued To Citizens Of Russia And Belarus

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following the Lithuanian parliament's decision a year and a half ago to ban Russian and Belarusian citizens living in Lithuania from owning weapons, all permits issued to them were cancelled.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by LRT .

According to the Police Department, as of the end of 2022, when the relevant decision was made, 294 Russian citizens and 46 Belarusian citizens had permits to keep or carry weapons. All of these permits have been cancelled.

"There are two individuals whose weapons have not yet been taken. They have been contacted but are not currently in Lithuania. The weapons will be taken upon their return to Lithuania ," the police department said.

At the beginning of the year, all owners were informed in writing about the possibility of voluntarily selling their weapons or handing them over by 1 April.

Most Russian and Belarusian citizens took advantage of this opportunity, and the police seized the remaining weapons after the 1 April deadline.

Some of the seized weapons were transferred to gun shops for consignment sale. A small number of weapons are temporarily stored in police stations, the police department said.

The ban on gun ownership for Russian and Belarusian citizens permanently residing in Lithuania was initiated by Defence Minister Laurynas Kasciunas, then chairman of the parliamentary committee on national security and defence.

At the time, the politician said that such an amendment to the law "On the Control of Weapons and Ammunition" would help prevent the creation and activities of sabotage groups acting in favour of hostile states.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Lithuania has banned cars with Russian licence plates since 11 March .

