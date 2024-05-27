Amiri Decree Issued Forming Supreme Committee To Investigate Kuwaiti Citizenship

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 27 (KUNA) - An Amiri decree was issued Monday forming the Supreme Committee to Investigate Kuwaiti Citizenship. The decree appointed the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior as the Committee's head and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Foreign Minister and Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers as Members. (end) aa

