Kuwait, FANA Participate In Permanent Committee For Arab Media Meeting In Bahrain

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 27 (KUNA) -- Preparatory meetings for the 54th session of the Council of Arab Information Ministers began on Monday in Bahrain, with the participation of Kuwait and the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA).

FANA participated as an observer of the media meetings, represented by the Vice President of the Federation and Director General of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Dr. Fatima Al-Salem and Secretary-General of the Federation Dr. Farid Ayar.

A delegation of Kuwait's Ministry of Information also participated in the meeting and was represented by the Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Foreign Media Sector Bader Al-Tararwa, the Director of the Arab Media Department Awad Al-Fiker and the Director of the Foreign Media Affairs Department Aisha Al-Asousi.

Assistant Secretary-General and Head of Media and Communications Sector Ambassador Ahmad Khattabi, in his speech at the meeting of the 101st regular session of the Permanent Committee for Arab Media, expressed sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Information in the Kingdom of Bahrain for generously hosting the meeting.

He expressed his aspirations for this committee to play its full role in developing media plans and strategies and discussing the reports of the expert committees affiliated with the Council of Information Ministers.

He pointed out that the draft agenda is rich and diverse, starting with the continued media support for the Palestinian issue, especially in the context of the terrible repercussions of the Israeli occupation's aggression against the Gaza Strip and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories.

The agenda also includes the implementation of the decisions of the Bahrain summit, including the joint Arab media strategy to combat terrorism, which requires the activation of its interim implementation plan 2024-2027 in partnership with the concerned parties.

At the end of his speech, he expressed his wishes for more practical recommendations and proposals that enhance cooperation between Arab media representatives. (end)

