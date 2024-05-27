Jordanian Officials, Japanese Experts Talk Israel's War On Gaza, Regional Fallout

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 27 (Petra) -- The Director-General of the Department of Palestinian Affairs, Rafiq Khirfan, Monday held talks with Japanese experts on the repercussions of the Israeli war on Gaza and its regional impact.The talks, in Amman, focused on mechanisms for tourism investment in Jordan to provide job opportunities. They reviewed the nature of the department's work and the Palestinian refugee camps.Khirfan discussed the department's joint work and activities with the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA).