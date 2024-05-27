UN Special Rapporteur Calls For More External Pressure To End Genocide In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York, USA: UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory Francesca Albanese called today for more international pressure on the Israeli occupation authorities to end the genocide in Gaza.

Albanese said in statements that "the Gaza genocide will not easily end without external pressure," stressing that Israel must face sanctions and justice as well as a suspension of agreements, trade, partnerships, investments and participation in all international forums.

She emphasized that there has been more terror in Gaza, pointing out that "the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) bombed a camp for displaced Palestinians in Rafah, causing plastic tents to catch fire and tragically burning people alive."

"This cruelty, along with blatant defiance of international law and system, is unacceptable," she added, stressing that the Gaza genocide will not easily end without external pressure.

At least 40 Palestinians were murdered, and dozens more were injured, after the IOF warplanes targeted the tents of displaced civilians in a newly established displacement camp near the warehouse of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), northwest of Rafah.

The Israeli occupation continues its aggression against the Gaza Strip, from all sides (air, land and sea) since Oct. 7, 2023, murdering at least 35,984 Palestinians -most of whom are children and women- and injuring at least 80,643 others, while thousands of civilians remain under the rubble.