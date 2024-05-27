(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Green Chemical And Material market

is projected to achieve a CAGR of 10.77% to reach US$156.421 billion by 2029

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the green chemical and material market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.77% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$156.421 billion by 2029.The green chemicals, otherwise termed bio-based chemicals, are obtained from sustainably renewable biofeedstock and have a low environmental footprint in comparison to petroleum-based chemicals. They are produced from biological feedstock including raw materials such as bioethanol, animal fat, sugar, starch, and vegetable oils. Besides, they are called green chemicals due to their inherent ability to biodegrade after a certain period of time. The various benefits of using green chemicals and materials which include beneficial health outcomes such as cleaner air and fewer harmful chemicals emitted leading to lesser lung injury can be attributed to the reduction in emissions. Furthermore, the green chemicals are made from natural compounds that are less hazardous to people who live near the water and offer no risk to the water for drinking or recreational purposes.Primarily chemical agents are released to the environment by both intended and unknown routes and improper waste management. Nevertheless, green chemicals either decompose into innocent molecules or can be collected for reuse. Hence, this helps to eliminate the impact of hazardous chemicals on plants and animals because of the environment.From an economic and business point of view, a green chemical reaction has higher yields compared to non-green raw materials, and thus a smaller portion is needed to generate the same quality of products. Furthermore, they call for fewer synthetic steps for manufacturing, and hence, manufacturing becomes faster, production capacity grows and energy and water consumption are saved.Growing environmental concerns and stringent regulations by the government are the primary driving forces behind the green chemical and material market growth. For instance, present-day customers are looking for eco-friendly substitutes, but authorities are prompting business establishments to use more sustainable practices. The effect from both public opinion and governmental officials is leading to the demand for eco-safe products.Green chemicals and raw materials happen to be excellent propositions because they are eco-friendly substitutes for conventional ones. Apart from that, they are made from renewable sources and consequently, their existence and use have no harmful impact on the environment during production and operations either. Other than that, they can be reusable, biodegradable , or recyclable. The composition of these materials is made of business models that allow them to be used in various areas, like packaging & cleaning products to construction and fashion.Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby, increasing the green chemical and material market growth..In February 2024: NextChem, a subsidiary of Maire Tecnimont, is finalising its acquisition of both HyDEP and Dragoni Group. This strategic decision will position NextChem well in the area of electrochemistry allowing the company to evolve its proprietary electrolysis technology for environmentally friendly hydrogen production..In January 2024: National Power Thermal Corporation Limited (NTPC) and Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) entered into a collaboration that is tasked with pursuing possible environmental solutions. This memorandum of understanding (MoU) focuses on the cooperation of building a Bio-refinery using Bamboo at NTPC Bongaigaon and also on exploring other eco-friendly projects. The initial goal is to launch the project by focusing on sustainable solutions within the energy sector.Access sample report or view details:The green chemical and material market, based on the type is segmented into three categories namely concrete admixtures, adhesive and sealants, and flame retardants. concrete admixtures are expected to account for the major share of the green chemical and material market. Additives like concrete admixtures that contain materials from recycling or those of high durability are part of sustainable construction approaches that are now in popular use.The green chemical and material market, based on the material is segmented into four categories namely bio-polymers, bio-organic acids, bio-alcohols, and bio-ketones. Bio-polymers are expected to account for the major share of the green chemical and material market. Biobased polymers are very comfortable with the fact that their versatility endows them the ability of taking the place of conventional plastics and, thus, they are deserving of recognition as green products.Based on geography, the green chemical and material market is expanding significantly in the Asia Pacific region due to various reasons. Countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan pursue a gradually growing need for green chemicals and materials in a number of industries, including manufacturing, packaging, automotive, construction, and textiles industries. However, the demand is being pushed by these nations is due to the fact that call for ecofriendly products is increasing because of the strict legislation that is demanding sustainability. Also, human population is growing at a very faster speed and there is a deepening middle class with more disposable income. Moreover, the region boasts a firmly standing manufacturing industry and a high level of investments to produce bio-refineries which places it amongst top leaders in green chemicals.The research includes several key players from the green chemical and material market, such as BASF SE, Arkema Group, Evonik Industries AG, BiologiQ Inc, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Vertec Biosolvents, Inc., Ecovia Renewables, Inc., GFBiochemicals Ltd., Plantic Technologies Limited, Total Corbion PLA, and Secos Group Ltd.The market analytics report segments the green chemical and material market as follows:.By TypeoConcrete admixturesoAdhesive and SealantsoFlame Retardants.By MaterialoBio-polymersoBio-organic acidsoBio-alcoholsoBio-ketones.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.BASF SE.Arkema Group.Evonik Industries AG.BiologiQ Inc.Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.Toray Industries Inc..Vertec Biosolvents, Inc..Ecovia Renewables, Inc..GFBiochemicals Ltd..Plantic Technologies Limited.Total Corbion PLA.Secos Group Ltd.Explore More Reports:.Global Green Building Materials Market:.Green Preservatives Market:.Green Ammonia Market:

