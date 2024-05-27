Kerala Police In Row After Cop Seen At 'Party' Hosted By Criminal

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, May 27 (IANS) The Kerala Police, which has launched a drive against mafia and goons, was left embarrassed after a police official, along with three others, was seen at a party hosted by a criminal at his residence.

Deputy Superintendent of Police M.G. Sabu, posted with the Crime Branch at Alappuzha, and three other police officers, were at the house of Thamanem Faizal near here late Sunday evening.

Acting on a tip-off, local police officials reached the house of Faizal, who is on their radar, but were taken aback at seeing four police officers there.

The local police on Monday afternoon submitted its report which was followed by the suspension of two of the policemen concerned - Sabu's official driver and another civil police official.

The third police official is reported to be from the Vigilance Department which has started assessing the incident.

DSP Sabu is due to retire from service on May 31 and the top officials of Kerala Police have gone into a huddle to decide his fate. His retirement function has been called off.

Senior Congress legislator and former Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan said such incidents, when police officials are seen hand-in-glove with those with a criminal background, are most disgraceful for the police and demanded strong action be taken against all erring officials.

Meanwhile, Sabu blamed the police officials for misleading him, while the suspended officials said it was Sabu who took them to the criminal's house and they were not involved in any wrongdoing.