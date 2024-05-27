Monthly steel production in Iran rises by 1.1 percent

(MENAFN) Iran's steel production has exhibited remarkable resilience and growth despite facing numerous external challenges. According to the latest data released by the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA), crude steel production in the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-April 20) increased by 1.1 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching a total of 3.1 million tons.



This upward trend in steel production underscores the steadfast development of Iran's steel industry, which has persisted despite significant obstacles such as stringent U.S. sanctions and the disruptions caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these adversities, Iran's steel sector has continued to thrive, contributing to the country's economic resilience and demonstrating its capacity for growth and adaptation in the face of external pressures.



The Iranian government has implemented strategic initiatives to support the steel industry's expansion, recognizing its importance as a key driver of economic growth and industrial development. By fostering a conducive environment for investment and innovation, Iran aims to further strengthen its position in the global steel market and enhance its competitiveness on the international stage.



Looking ahead, Iran has set ambitious targets for its steel sector, with plans to ascend to the seventh position among the world's leading steel producers by the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 2025). This aspirational goal reflects Iran's commitment to advancing its industrial capabilities and solidifying its status as a major player in the global steel industry, despite the challenges posed by external pressures and economic uncertainties.

