talabat Jordan Launches “tRewards” Program for Customers

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – May 27, 2024 - talabat Jordan, the leading platform for everyday deliveries in the MENA region, announced the launch of its customer rewards program “tRewards”. The program allows customers to earn points for every order they place on talabat's website or app, which can then be redeemed for discount vouchers at a wide range of participating restaurants, cafes, as well as talabat Mart. Customers can collect points for every order, regardless of its value, which are valid for 60 days.



In order to further maximize the program's advantages, customers can use their points to join any of the draws that are launched (terms and conditions apply). These draws range from monthly to a big semi-annual draws, with many prizes.



Commenting on the launch, Mohammad Abu Hmeidan, Country Project Manager at talabat Jordan, said: "We are pleased to launch tRewards, through which we strive to continue enriching customers’ experience. This program will offer them the opportunity to benefit from many exclusive discounts that reflect our efforts to provide value and real savings. Additionally, this enables us to take advantage of the capabilities and capacities of our comprehensive ecosystem."

To start redeeming points with talabat, customers simply need to log into their accounts and access "Rewards" through the "Your Account" option in the app at any time to view the available points and take advantage of them.

Furthermore, talabat Jordan will work to enrich its offerings by adding more discounts and offers from a wider range of restaurants and talabat Mart.



Customers can now download the talabat app to order food and grocery items from thousands of restaurants, cafes, and retail stores from the Google Play Store, iOS App Store, and the Huawei App Gallery.





MENAFN27052024005143011674ID1108261839