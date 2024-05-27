KFin Technologies Limited Appoints C. Jayaram as an Independent Director

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 27th May, 2024: KFin Technologies Limited ("KFintech"), a leading provider of global investor and issuer solutions announced the appointment of Mr. Chengalath Jayaram as an Independent Director, effective 24th May 2024. Mr. Jayaram brings with him a wealth of experience spanning over 39 years in various facets of finance and business, making him a valuable addition to KFintech’s Board of Directors.



Mr. Jayaram’s illustrious career includes a 26-year tenure at the Kotak Group, where he played a key role in establishing and growing multiple business verticals. His notable positions included Managing Director of Kotak Securities Limited and Joint Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank. During his time at Kotak, Mr. Jayaram was instrumental in heading the Private Banking, Alternative Investments, and international operations, further solidifying his expertise in the financial sector.



Before his tenure at Kotak, Mr. Jayaram gained valuable experience at Overseas Sanmar Financial Limited. Throughout his career, he has been recognized for his strategic acumen and leadership in driving business growth and innovation. Mr. Jayaram’s extensive experience also includes serving as a Director on the Board of the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited, AllSec Technologies Limited, and Financial Planning Standards Board India. His contributions to these organizations have been marked by a consistent focus on expanding business operations, enhancing service offerings, and fostering innovation.



Commenting on the appointment, Sreekanth Nadella, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, KFin Technologies Limited said, “We are thrilled to welcome Mr. C. Jayaram to our Board. His extensive experience and proven track record in the financial services and capital markets industry will be invaluable as we continue to expand and innovate. Mr. Jayaram's strategic insights and leadership will undoubtedly propel KFintech to new heights. His deep understanding of the industry and ability to drive business transformation align perfectly with our vision for growth and excellence.”

Commenting on starting this new journey, Mr. C. Jayaram, Independent Director, KFin Technologies Limited said, “I am pleased to join the Board of KFin Technologies Limited at such a dynamic time for the company. KFintech’s rapid growth and commitment to innovation and excellence are truly commendable. I am excited to contribute to the company’s journey as it continues to set new benchmarks in the capital markets ecosystem. I look forward to working with the talented team at KFintech to drive strategic initiatives, enhance our service offerings, and achieve sustained growth.”





